Kiwi Costco customers can now get their own personal shopper

An Auckland woman has started a service where she will do your bulk shopping at Costco, saving time spent in lines.

For many, the prospect of waiting in a queue at Auckland’s new megastore seems like a daunting prospect, while others live too far away to visit - that’s where Aunty Jo steps in.

Jo Castasus started her own service called “Aunty Jo”, where for a $20 fee, she will go to Costco and do your shopping for you.

The service is designed for people who live both near and far, with Aunty Jo shipping to those who are unable to visit the megastore themselves.

“Aunty Jo’s role is to shop and ship the products from Costco to those who are away from Auckland,” Castasus said.

“We are here to bridge the gap.”

Diamond rings, pianos and coffins are all on offer, as well as bulk grocery items. (Source: 1News)

She even said she’d been called in to help those who couldn’t physically make it into the store.

“We had one order; she lives five minutes away from Costco - she had surgery, she’s on crutches, so we were able to shop for her and deliver it to her place.

“We want those people who are not able to get here to have the same feeling of excitement,” Castasus said.

After two weeks, she’s already completed her 100th order and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.