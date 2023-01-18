Black Ferns Sevens 'absolutely gutted' about World Series axing

Stacey Fluhler and Kelly Brazier embrace. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns Sevens are letting World Rugby know exactly how they feel about New Zealand’s final hosting appearance on the World Sevens Series.

World Rugby confirmed last month they have “re-imagined” the sevens competition for next year and beyond, reducing the number of teams and tournaments each season.

It means fewer hosts and World Rugby confirmed New Zealand – who has hosted a tournament since the series began 21 years ago in Wellington or more recently Hamilton – has been left out.

Black Ferns Sevens star Stacey Fluhler told media today ahead of this weekend’s swansong event she was “absolutely gutted” when she found out.

"Obviously, it's a long way away from some of those other countries, but I know they love coming here and experiencing our culture. We are a bit different in a good way and it's usually good weather,” Fluhler said.

"It's sad, because it's been here for the last 21 years and our All Blacks brothers have done quite well performing at home.

"It's out of our control, right. We can only do what we do on the field - we can play some good rugby and maybe change minds down the track."

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini said they can only hope the series comes back to Aotearoa “at some stage”.

"I'm pretty gutted we won't be coming back here," she said. "I know the event here in Hamilton three years ago was amazing and everyone enjoyed it, so to know we won't be playing in New Zealand in this jersey... I'm really gutted.”

It means the New Zealand Sevens teams won’t play in front of Kiwis for the foreseeable future after this weekend – unless New Zealand Rugby step up to give the sides opportunities outside of the circuit.

Coach Cory Sweeney said it’s a challenge they’re willing to take up.

"The decision for it to not be in Hamilton is disappointing for all of us, but we're already planning on how we make sure we're staging tournaments in New Zealand, so we can play in front of our public and family," said Sweeney.

'It might not be world series, but this week, we've had a number of international teams come to New Zealand and visit us in Mt Maunganui. That's been amazing, really special, so how to recreate something that will generate that, even though it's not a world series event.

"Last week, we were just in the gym and we had Ireland women, Ireland men, Brazil women, French women all together. It was a really nice feeling to welcome them into our home... those are probably the things we'll miss the most."