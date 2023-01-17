Carlos Spencer's teenage son signs with All Blacks Sevens

Payton Spencer. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks Sevens have signed the son of former Blues and All Blacks star Carlos Spencer straight out of high school, ahead of the New Zealand Sevens tournament in Hamilton this weekend.

Payton Spencer, 18, caught the attention of coaches with his standout performances playing at fullback for Hamilton Boys' First XV, and has been signed to a two-year deal despite a lack of experience in the sevens format.

But All Blacks Sevens head coach Clark Laidlaw said the young Spencer had begun to pick up the sevens game quickly.

"Obviously really good stock, coming from his dad Carlos Spencer. He is a great athlete, typical Hamilton Boys' knows how to work hard, knows how to train really well and is a great product of their system. He has a good skill set, a beautiful passer, a big, tall rangy athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He has not played a lot of sevens, he has played a lot of cricket over the summer and is outstanding. We are excited how quickly he can pick up the game, and his ability to play sevens. It has been great to see his skills develop during induction over the last couple of weeks," Laidlaw said.

Spencer was excited to be given the opportunity and had his sights set on the future.

"I haven't played much sevens, mainly fifteens, but I am glad I have come to sevens, the boys and the culture is great. It hasn't been easy; it hasn't been that hard either, it is still rugby. Been a fullback in fifteens, mounts well shifting to sevens."

"To go to the Olympics is my dream, which is the same for everyone playing in rugby sevens. It's a huge sporting event," Spencer said.

The All Blacks Sevens have also signed two other exciting young prospects in Xavier Tito-Harris and Tepaea Cook-Savage.

After making his mark in rugby league, Tito-Harris has turned his focus to rugby and sevens. Laidlaw said he had "x-factor on the ball" and was a threat in attack. The 18-year-old said it was a difficult choice to switch from league to rugby, but he has his sights set on representing his country at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Cook-Savage, 21, has represented Waikato at the national sevens tournament and also in the NPC. Laidlaw described him as an "outstanding young professional" and the coaching staff had been "blown away with his diligence and ability to pick up information quickly".