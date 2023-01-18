1 person dead after tractor and car fire at Northland property

31 mins ago
|
1News
File image: Fire truck. (Source: AAP)

One person was found dead after a tractor and car fire at a Northland property this afternoon.

Police said they were called to the fire at a residential address in Kaiwaka, near State Highway 1, around 12.48pm.

"At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.

"A post mortem examination is expected to take place in the coming days to determine the cause of death."

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to a house fire, but found a tractor and car on fire instead.

Investigations are continuing.

New ZealandNorthland

