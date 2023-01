Person dies after incident at Upper Hutt property

An investigation has begun after a person died at a residential property in Upper Hutt's Kaitoke last night.

Police said they were called to "an incident" at the property shortly after 6pm: "Sadly, one person died at the scene."

The investigation will examine the circumstances of the death.

"Police are offering support to the family involved during this difficult time," a spokesperson said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner, they added.