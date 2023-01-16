Man found dead in Napier, homicide probe launched

A homicide investigation has been launched in Napier after a man's body was found yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to a residential address on Emerson St about 2.45pm, Detective Inspector Martin James said.

"Sadly, a man was found deceased at the scene."

James said police aren't in a position to provide further details about the man's identity but they would look to do so "in due course".

"Police are working to establish what has occurred and are following positive lines of inquiry into the circumstances of the incident."