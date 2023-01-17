Coromandel highway to reopen to one lane after cracks found

Cracks in SH25a.

Cracks in SH25a. (Source: Supplied)

One lane on State Highway 25A between Kōpu and Hikuai is set to reopen to one lane tomorrow after the inspection of numerous cracks on the road.

The road will reopen to motorists at 7am tomorrow morning until 7pm in the evening.

The section of road was closed yesterday following the discovery of cracks measuring 15 metres deep and 75mm wide.

Waka Kotahi said it is safe enough to drive during daylight hours on a stop-go system at a speed of 30km/h.

Motorists will be asked to drive on the side of the pavement as it is the area least affected - cracks are being filled this afternoon to stop rain from getting in.

Waka Kotahi said road users would need to use State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge or State Highway 25 around the Coromandel Peninsula to travel to/from summer hotspots such as Whitianga and Whangamatā.

