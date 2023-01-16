Teen skateboarder dies after incident at Auckland park

Victoria Park in central Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

A teenage skateboarder has died following an incident at a central Auckland park.

Police say they were called to Victoria Park, on Victoria St West, about 9.17pm last night.

"It appears a 17-year-old skateboarder had been injured," a police spokesperson told 1News.

The boy was taken to hospital but "sadly died".

The death has been referred to the coroner.

Auckland Council said it would provide any information required by emergency services.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the teenager who sadly died following an incident at Victoria Park skatepark on the night of 15 January," Martin van Jaarsveld, Auckland Council acting general manager parks and mommunity facilities said.