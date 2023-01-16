Sinkhole appears in Whangamatā, road closed

A sinkhole opposite 213 Papanui Rd, in Whangamatā.

A sinkhole opposite 213 Papanui Rd, in Whangamatā. (Source: Martin Smithson)

A section of road has been forced to close after a sinkhole appeared in Whangamatā.

The affected area, opposite 213 Papanui Rd, has been marked with cones, the Thames-Coromandel District Council said this morning in a Facebook post.

"The road is closed between the intersections with Ruru St and Gillian St. Residents can still access their properties," the council said.

Investigations are now underway to determine what repairs are needed.

The road is expected to remain closed until tomorrow.

