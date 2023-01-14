Search continues for person missing in water at Lake Wakatipu

Lake Wakatipu. (Source: istock.com)

The search is continuing for a person missing in the water off Glenorchy's Lake Wakatipu after attempting to rescue another swimmer yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Glenorchy's Lake Wakatipu around 3pm.

The person had entered the water to assist another person but failed to return to shore, police said.

Several vessels carried out searches on the water while two helicopters conduct aerial sweeps.

The police dive squad will join the search effort this morning, police said.