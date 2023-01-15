Body of man missing in Lake Wakatipu found

Lake Wakatipu.

Lake Wakatipu. (Source: istock.com)

The body of a man missing in Glenorchy's Lake Wakatipu after attempting to rescue another swimmer has been found.

The police dive squad recovered the man’s body around 3pm yesterday, police say.

The man had entered the lake on January 13 to assist another person in the water, but failed to return to shore.

"Police’s thoughts are with the man’s whānau and loved ones at this difficult time," police said.

"Police would also like to acknowledge members of the public who provided assistance to the whānau on 13 January as the incident unfolded."

The man’s death will be referred to the coroner.

