Man dies at Nelson's Tāhunanui Beach

Police attended the scene at Nelson's Tāhunanui Beach on Sunday night. (Source: 1News)

A man has died after an incident at Nelson's Tāhunanui Beach last night.

Emergency services responded to a report of a person unresponsive in the water about 8pm.

They attempted to resuscitate the 43-year-old man, "but sadly he has died", police said.

"Police are making inquiries on behalf of the coroner."