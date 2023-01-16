1 hospitalised after road rage on Auckland motorway following crash

The incident occurred near Greenlane. (Source: 1News)

One person has been hospitalised after a "road rage" incident followed a three-car crash on Auckland's State Highway 1.

Police responded to the crash on the Southern Motorway heading northbound near Greenlane at 1.48pm this afternoon.

Following the crash, a bout of road rage occurred, and one person was hospitalised with moderate injuries.

Another person has been taken into custody by police, and inquiries are underway to figure out the wider circumstances of what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

The left lane after the Market Road off-ramp is currently blocked, with Waka Kotahi NZTA asking motorists to pass with care.