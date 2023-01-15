Pams frozen berries recalled due to Hepatitis A risk

Six bags have already been sold and another four are unaccounted for. (Source: Breakfast)

A batch of Pams mixed berries has been recalled due to a possible risk of Hepatitis A associated with frozen berries from Serbia.

The 500g bags were only available at four South Island stores yesterday, with a best before date of 14 August 2024.

Those stores were: Ashburton New World, Hornby Pak'nSave, Three Parks New World, Wanaka, and Wainoni Pak'nSave, Christchurch.

“Foodstuffs South Island Hornby Distribution Centre, in error, released 478 bags of Pams Mixed Berries following the previous recall on 4 October 2022,” said New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“Foodstuffs South Island has identified and removed most of those bags before consumers were able to buy them. However six bags have already been sold and another four are unaccounted for. So we are urging consumers who bought frozen berries from New World Ashburton, Three Parks New World in Wanaka and Pak‘nSave in Hornby and Christchurch to check their freezers for the recalled product.

“Consumers, especially those with chronic liver damage, the elderly and pregnant people, should not eat frozen berries raw. Bringing them to the boil will make them safe to eat, or they can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Last year, a Hepatitis A outbreak was linked to imported Pams frozen berries.

As of January 12, there were 35 cases linked to the outbreak.