Two new Hepatitis A cases linked to frozen berries

There are now 25 people who have contracted hepatitis A, with their infections linked to an imported frozen berry outbreak.

A bowl of frozen berries.

A bowl of frozen berries.

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday two people had contracted the virus in the last week.

Of these New Zealand cases, 24 have reported consumption of uncooked imported frozen berries.

Eleven people have been hospitalised since the outbreak began in June.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease that is transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person.

Symptoms include flu-like symptoms, jaundice, fatigue and joint pain, according to Health Navigator NZ.

While Hepatitis A is relatively rare in New Zealand, imported frozen berries were linked to an outbreak of the disease in 2015.

Recalled products

Pams Frozen Mixed Berries 500g

Pams Frozen Two Berry Mix 1kg

Pams Frozen Two Berry Mix 750g

Pams Frozen Smoothie Berry Mix 500g

Pams Raspberries 500g

Pams Raspberries 350g

