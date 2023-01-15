Breakfast's Matty McLean shares photos from 'amazing' wedding

5:06pm
|
1News

(Source: Instagram)

Breakfast co-host Matty McLean caved into demands of his Instagram followers today, sharing photos of his New Year's Eve wedding, where he tied the knot with long-term partner and real estate agent Ryan Teece.

The couple married at Muriwai beach in West Auckland in what McLean called "the best day of our lives".

Teece proposed to McLean on their fifth anniversary in February 2022.

(Source: Instagram)

"We're still reeling, but s*** it was amazing," McLean said in the Instagram post.

"All our favourite people in one spot celebrating with us. You can’t ask for better than that!"

(Source: Instagram)

He described the wedding as "BEYOND our wildest dreams", sharing several photos and saying "don't worry, there's plenty more to come".

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Britney Spears appears 'manic' at California restaurant

Britney Spears appears 'manic' at California restaurant

21 mins ago

Breakers fall to Taipans in nail-biting finish

Breakers fall to Taipans in nail-biting finish

36 mins ago

Pams frozen berries recalled due to Hepatitis A risk

Pams frozen berries recalled due to Hepatitis A risk

41 mins ago

Pipe band summer school drawing players from all over

2:11

Pipe band summer school drawing players from all over

7:00pm

Charter flights for international students mooted by universities

2:27

Charter flights for international students mooted by universities

6:35pm

Tonga eruption continues to fascinate scientific community

2:17

Tonga eruption continues to fascinate scientific community
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Four youths arrested after Hamilton police chase

Road closed after serious crash near Matakana

1 dead after car, truck collide in Auckland

Childcare organisation Porse has 9 licences temporarily suspended