Breakfast's Matty McLean shares photos from 'amazing' wedding

Breakfast co-host Matty McLean caved into demands of his Instagram followers today, sharing photos of his New Year's Eve wedding, where he tied the knot with long-term partner and real estate agent Ryan Teece.

The couple married at Muriwai beach in West Auckland in what McLean called "the best day of our lives".

Teece proposed to McLean on their fifth anniversary in February 2022.

"We're still reeling, but s*** it was amazing," McLean said in the Instagram post.

"All our favourite people in one spot celebrating with us. You can’t ask for better than that!"

He described the wedding as "BEYOND our wildest dreams", sharing several photos and saying "don't worry, there's plenty more to come".