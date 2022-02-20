'I cried' - Matty McLean shares details of his engagement

Matty McLean has shared new details about his engagement to Ryan Teece on Breakfast on Monday morning.

The couple took to Instagram to share the news of their engagement on Sunday, with Breakfast presenter McLean captioning the post: "He asked. I said yes!"

"I cried," on getting the engagement proposal, McLean told his Breakfast co-hosts.

"I got a ring and everything which I was very surprised by."

He said Teece gave him a book of memories and photos after the proposal.

McLean and Teece have been together since 2017.