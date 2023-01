Person missing in water at Lake Wakatipu

Lake Wakatipu. (Source: istock.com)

A search is underway for a person missing in water at Lake Wakatipu, Glenorchy, after trying to help another swimmer.

Police said they were called to the scene at 3pm, to reports a person had entered the water to assist someone else but then failed to return from the water themselves.

Several vessels are conducting searches on the water, while two helicopters conduct aerial sweeps.