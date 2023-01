Road closed after serious crash near Matakana

(file image) (Source: istock.com)

A two-car crash near Matakana, north of Auckland, has left at least one person with serious injuries and closed the road.

Police said the crash occurred on Matakana Rd just after 4pm and there were serious injuries.

The road has been closed while emergency services attend the scene. It is expected to be closed for several hours. Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.