1 dead after car, truck collide in Auckland

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Pukekohe, Auckland.

Police say they were alerted to the crash on Pukekohe East Rd near the Morgan Rd intersection at 12.35pm.

A car and a truck were involved, and the crash blocked both lanes of the road.

Police confirmed one person died in the crash.

Diversions are in place.