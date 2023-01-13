SVG, Stanaway forge all-Kiwi combo for Supercars endurance races

Richie Stanaway and Shane van Gisbergen. (Source: Supplied)

New Zealand will have a strong all-Kiwi representative at this year’s Bathurst 1000 with reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen teaming up with Richie Stanaway.

Red Bull Ampol Racing confirmed today Stanaway will replace van Gisbergen’s former partner Garth Tander – who has moved to Penrite Racing – for this season’s endurance races.

As such, the pair will race together at the Sandown 500 as well as on Mount Panorama.

"I’m incredibly excited to be joining the team in 2023,” Stanaway said.

"It’s a huge opportunity for me and I’m so grateful to work with such an amazing team.”

Stanaway joins after getting his Supercars career back on track last year, putting behind years of poor results that saw him exit the sport in 2019 to finish 11th at last year’s Bathurst 1000 after being coaxed out of retirement to race alongside New Zealand great Greg Murphy as a wildcard entry.

“It’s the best possible outcome for me after doing the wildcard program at Bathurst last year,” he said.

"To drive for, arguably, the best team in the field with the best driver in the category is the best-case scenario as a co-driver – I can’t ask for much more than that.

"For now, it’s about preparing as best as I can and getting my racing mileage up as much as possible.

"I’ll continue to do a lot of simulator work to stay sharp – that was the main way I prepared for Bathurst in 2022.”

Van Gisbergen, chasing a Supercars three-peat in 2023 after winning the two previous championships, said he was excited to team up with Stanaway.

“It was great to see him come back last year, and he did an awesome job at Bathurst with Murph,” added van Gisbergen.

“This year’s enduro season, especially given the Sandown 500 is back, should give him a chance to get acquainted with the team, a feel for the car and an understanding of how we all work – it’s going to be cool.

“He’s been in some good equipment before as a co-driver and winning Sandown back in 2017. I think with Triple Eight, he has every opportunity to help us get a good result, and I think he’ll be a huge asset for us.”

The 2023 Supercars season launches with the Newcastle 500 on March 10–12, with the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 scheduled for September 15–17 and October 5–8.