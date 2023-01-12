NZ 'absolutely' capable of hosting Supercars again - Tony Quinn

The future of Supercars in New Zealand remains up in the air after Pukekohe's swansong last year, but long-serving Kiwi motorsport benefactor Tony Quinn says it's up to the Australian organisers to realise what they're missing.

Pukekohe had for years been the home to Supercars in New Zealand – aside from a brief five-year spell south of the Bombay Hills for the Hamilton 400 – but following a decision made by owner Auckland Thoroughbred Racing to focus on hosting horses only from 2023, Kiwi fans have been left without a live experience on the calendar.

Supercars' bosses have said they want to return to New Zealand but they remain uncertain of where.

From Hampton Downs to Taupō Motorsport Park and Highlands in Central Otago, Quinn told 1News there is a Supercars smorgasbord to pick from.

Quinn replied "absolutely" when asked if the tracks could one day host an event.

He said all three have their merits.

“Hampton Downs is the most industrial track that we have, they were coming to Hampton Downs before Covid and Taupō would be great,” he said.

“And obviously Highlands is a bit special but Highlands is a bit more difficult because of the logistics but can you imagine Supercars there? It would be mega!”

With that said, Quinn said the ball is well and truly in Supercars' court.

"New Zealand has got to do nothing really – we're ready willing and able to host Supercars," he said.

"It's up to Supercars to want to come."