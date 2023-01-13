NZ's next tennis stars get taste of pro-life at ASB Classic

After Cyclone Hale caused havoc at the ASB Classic, it's not just the pros hoping to get on centre court in Auckland.

The next generation of Kiwi players are also vying for the opportunity as part of a new under-14s tennis tournament dubbed The Road to the ASB Classic.

The tournament features 32 of New Zealand's best under-14 tennis players, all having come through regional qualifying and all with their own stories – like 12-year-old Harry.

"When I was younger my parents used to put me to bed and then go and play tennis on the courts with the lights," Harry said.

"Then I just started jumping out of bed and going up to watch them."

But there's a huge difference between watching your parents and watching the world's best, let alone getting to play on the same court as them.

That possibility is driving 11-year-old Jessica in her tournament campaign.

"We've seen all the pro players compete on it so to have an experience like that would be amazing."

It's all thanks to former New Zealand representative Sebastian Lavrie who founded the tournament in hopes of giving the next crop of Kiwi talent a taste of the top level.

"A lot of the better players from the age of 15-16, they have to take that transition, they have to go overseas for tournaments," Lavrie said.

"However I think in New Zealand, we haven't yet created an environment where kids can develop until that age with their families, with the support they need and then take them overseas.

"So we're trying to fill that gap."

Part of that experience has meant competitors have had the chance to meet some of their heroes in Auckland, with Casper Ruud, Coco Gauff and Venus Williams all taking time out for the cause.

"It was amazing because we got box seats," Jessica said. "So we were like right next to the court."

Lavrie hopes this week's competitors can pay the experience forward in the future.

"We have a beautiful [Road to the ASB Classic] trophy and we hope that in 10-20 years we'll see a lot of names that actually compete at grand slams and did represent New Zealand on the world stage."