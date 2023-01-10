Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

John Isner. (Source: Photosport)

The men's ASB Classic has continued to serve first round upsets with two-time champion John Isner and defending champion Ugo Humbert both knocked out this afternoon.

Today's action played out on the indoor courts after organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

The crowds were denied a treat with American Christopher Eubanks taking down Humbert 7-6 7-6 in just under two hours.

As the scoreline reflects, Humbert was well and truly in the contest and led in most statistics but the American delivered when he needed to and broke away in both tiebreakers to secure the sets and with it a spot in the round of 16.

Earlier, Isner - a winner in Auckland in 2010 and 2014 - was beaten by French qualifier Gregoire Barrere 6-7 7-6 6-3.

The American was dominant with service throughout the match as he racked up a whopping 56 aces, but Barrere did enough to stay in the fight and forced a crucial tiebreaker in the second set which he eventually won.

Following the 2 hours and 18 minute duel, the Frenchman said finding out the games would be played indoors suited him.

"I'm really happy he's a very tough opponnent, especially on an indoor hard court, but it's also my best court so I knew I had a chance against him," Barrere said.

"I think I returned serve quite well today even if I break him only once, it is a big victory for me."

Barrere will meet fellow Frenchman Constant Lestienne in the second round.

American Marcos Giron has also progressed to the second round with a 6-7 6-4 7-5 win over Argentina's Federico Coria.