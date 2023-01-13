Body of missing surfer found in South Taranaki

The body of a missing surfer has been found on a beach in Warea, South Taranaki, this afternoon.

Police say that while formal identification is yet to be completed, they believe it is a person who went missing in the area earlier today.

A rāhui is now in place along the coastline from Cape Egmont Lighthouse to Waiweranui Stream, in respect of the person and their family.

Events initially planned in the area for over the weekend will now be postponed, with recreational fishers being asked not to fish there while the rāhui is in place.

Police are making enquiries on behalf of the coroner.