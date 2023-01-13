Body of missing surfer found in South Taranaki

10:07pm
|
1News
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The body of a missing surfer has been found on a beach in Warea, South Taranaki, this afternoon.

Police say that while formal identification is yet to be completed, they believe it is a person who went missing in the area earlier today.

A rāhui is now in place along the coastline from Cape Egmont Lighthouse to Waiweranui Stream, in respect of the person and their family.

Events initially planned in the area for over the weekend will now be postponed, with recreational fishers being asked not to fish there while the rāhui is in place.

Police are making enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

New ZealandTaranaki

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10:07pm

Body of missing surfer found in South Taranaki

Body of missing surfer found in South Taranaki

9:50pm

South Korean police seek manslaughter charges over deadly crush

South Korean police seek manslaughter charges over deadly crush

9:30pm

Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's Abe

Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's Abe

9:14pm

Council-managed buses carry National Party advertising

Council-managed buses carry National Party advertising

9:00pm

At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South

At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South

8:30pm

RSPCA seize 81 cats at rural Victoria property

RSPCA seize 81 cats at rural Victoria property
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

'No complaints' from Jimmy Carr after New Plymouth visit

Beer may get more expensive after closure of Taranaki CO2 plant

Weather: More rain to lash Coromandel, BOP; Taranaki in firing line

Woman accused of abducting daughters held in custody