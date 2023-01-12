Police seek person of interest after Waikato Hospital acid theft

33 mins ago
|
1News
Police are seeking the public's help to identify the person in this picture.

Police are seeking the public's help to identify the person in this picture. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are after the public's help to identify a person in relation to the theft of bone-degrading chemicals from Waikato Hospital over summer.

Three 500mL opaque bottles of a chemical known as pickling paste - which burns skin, will cause blindness if it makes contact with a person's eyes, and can even cause bones to degrade - were stolen some time between December 23 and January 10.

Pickling paste.

Pickling paste. (Source: NZ Police)

Police said officers would like to speak to the person pictured, as well as anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the chemicals.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

