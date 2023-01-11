Chemical that degrades bones stolen from Waikato Hospital

Three 500ml bottles of a chemical that degrades bones, causes blindness and burns skin have been stolen from Waikato Hospital.

Police say the opaque bottles, which contain the chemical known as pickling paste, were taken from the hospital at some point between 23 December and 10 January.

Pickling paste, used in the welding industry, is an acid etching gel that can be brushed onto stainless steel welds to reduce the appearance of discolouration.

Police are concerned that the offenders won’t know what the chemical is and are warning of its potential dangers - pickling paste can burn the skin, cause blindness when it comes into contact with a person's eyes and even degrade bones.

The theft is currently being investigated by police, who are calling on anyone with information on the whereabouts of the chemicals or the possible offenders.

