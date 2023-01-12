Person with toy weapons detained by armed police at Wellington mall

4:19pm
|
1News
Johnsonville Mall in Wellington. (Source: Google Maps).

Armed police at Johnsonville Mall in Wellington have detained a person who was "acting suspiciously".

The person was carrying a toy gun and a knife and police said they attended the incident armed as a precaution.

Police spoke with the person while people were stopped from entering the shopping centre.

Police are still at the mall for "reassurance purposes".

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to mall-goers and thank them for their patience and understanding while staff worked to resolve the matter as quickly and safely as possible for everyone," police said in a statement.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

