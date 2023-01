Lotto: Powerball rolls over to $20m, one person wins $1m

A Lotto ticket being printed. (Source: Lotto NZ)

A Lotto player from Auckland's Karaka won $1 million in Lotto's First Division last night but Powerball was not struck.

The jackpot will now be $20 million and has rolled over to Saturday night.

There was another $1 million win last Saturday, the ticket being sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

Last night's winning ticket was sold at Karaka Convenience store.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.