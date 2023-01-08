Hawke's Bay New World sold $1 million Lotto ticket

Greenmeadows New World (Source: Supplied)

Greenmeadows New World in Napier has been revealed to have sold the ticket to last night's lucky winner of $1 million in Lotto's First Division.

This New World has a history of Lotto winnings, most recently with another $1 million ticket sold there in September 2022.

"Must be a crazy feeling right about now, who would've thought you'd wake up a millionaire today!," the supermarket posted on Facebook, congratulating last night's winner.

Another Napier supermarket, Napier City PAK'nSAVE sold one of the 14 tickets that won $22,526.

The Powerball was not struck yesterday evening, rolling over to Wednesday night, taking the jackpot to $17 million.

Last night's winning numbers were 1, 7, 15, 24, 30 and 3. Bonus ball, 22 and Powerball 9.