Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

Jeff Beck at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in 2022. (Source: Getty)

Jeff Beck, regarded as one of the greatest guitar players of all time, has died aged 78.

The musician died on Wednesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, according to a statement on his Twitter account.

"His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss," the tweet read, paired with an image of the artist performing.

Beck rose to prominence through English rock band the Yardbirds, which also started the careers of guitarists Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and Eric Clapton.

He is credited with pioneering jazz-rock music and is credited with popularising electronic distortion and audio feedback in guitar playing, sounds that later influenced psychedelic rock.

In their 100 Greatest Guitarists list from 2015, Rolling Stone ranked Beck as the fifth best artist to pick up the instrument, and he was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath said he was shocked by Beck's death.

"Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant."

