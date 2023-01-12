Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

26 mins ago
|
1News
Jeff Beck at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in 2022.

Jeff Beck at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in 2022. (Source: Getty)

Jeff Beck, regarded as one of the greatest guitar players of all time, has died aged 78.

The musician died on Wednesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, according to a statement on his Twitter account.

"His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss," the tweet read, paired with an image of the artist performing.

Beck rose to prominence through English rock band the Yardbirds, which also started the careers of guitarists Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and Eric Clapton.

He is credited with pioneering jazz-rock music and is credited with popularising electronic distortion and audio feedback in guitar playing, sounds that later influenced psychedelic rock.

In their 100 Greatest Guitarists list from 2015, Rolling Stone ranked Beck as the fifth best artist to pick up the instrument, and he was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath said he was shocked by Beck's death.

"Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant."

EntertainmentMusicUK and Europe

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

BREAKING

Hamilton dairy machete attack: Police release image of suspect

2:26

Hamilton dairy machete attack: Police release image of suspect

26 mins ago

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

27 mins ago

6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

31 mins ago

Police seek person of interest after Waikato Hospital acid theft

Police seek person of interest after Waikato Hospital acid theft

34 mins ago

NZ Sevens face tough pool games in last ever event on home soil

NZ Sevens face tough pool games in last ever event on home soil

54 mins ago

Nelson police searching for 'dangerous' Black Power member

Nelson police searching for 'dangerous' Black Power member
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of '80s and '90s, dies at 56

Prince Harry takes aim at NZ journalist dubbed 'sad little man'

Sam Smith to play one-off NZ show later this year

Rod Stewart farewells second brother: 'Two of my best mates gone'