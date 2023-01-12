Harry shows off 'fixed' necklace William allegedly broke

Prince Harry shows off his allegedly broken necklace on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. (Source: Daily Mail)

Prince Harry has shown off the "now fixed" necklace he accuses his brother William of breaking during a row in 2019.

While speaking with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, in an interview that aired yesterday, he was asked about the fight described in his new memoir Spare.

"There is a lot of talk about the physical fight that the two of you had, where he pushed you down in the kitchen and broke the dog bowl, when you fell on it," Colbert said.

"[The book] says it broke your necklace. What necklace was it that he broke?"

ADVERTISEMENT

"This one. Which is now fixed," Harry replied, pulling out a necklace with three pendants from under his shirt.

Read More Prince Harry details 2019 physical attack by William in new book

He said two of the pendants have his kids' heartbeats on them, while the third has tiger's eye in it and was made by a friend in Botswana.

Tiger's eye is a gemstone said to bring power, inner strength, healing and courage, some cultures believing it wards off evil.

In his book, Harry wrote that William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor" during the dispute.

He claims his brother urged him to fight back, which Harry refused, and later apologised for the incident.