Prince Harry details 2019 physical attack by William in new book

Prince William and Prince Harry. (Source: Getty)

Prince Harry says he was physically attacked by his brother, Prince William, following an explosive argument over his American wife, Meghan.

During the 2019 incident, which the Duke of Sussex recounted in his upcoming autobiography Spare, William labelled the Duchess of Sussex "abrasive" and "rude", The Guardian reports.

The brothers had met at Harry’s home at Nottingham Cottage in the hopes of repairing their "rolling catastrophe" of a relationship.

However, the pair got into a shouting match over the 38-year-old British royal’s marriage to the former actress, during which Harry accused the Prince of Wales of "parrot[ing] the press narrative".

The argument became increasingly heated, and William knocked him to the floor, Harry wrote.

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

William left, but soon returned "looking regretful, and apologised", before telling his younger brother not to tell Meghan about the incident.

She later saw the "scrapes and bruises" on his back.

It comes after Prince Harry said in a clip of a televised interview, to be released on Monday, that he "wants a family, not an institution".

The memoir follows the release of six-part documentary Harry & Meghan on Netflix last month.

In the series, the Duke reveals the cause of his strained relationship with his brother and the other royals, as well as Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down from their royal duties and leave London for California, where they are living with their two young children.

Spare is due to be released on January 11.

TVNZ 1 will show a 90 minutes special Harry: The Interview on Monday January 9 at 7.30pm.