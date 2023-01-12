9-year-old among 12 arrested over Waikato petrol station robbery

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Twelve people, including a number of youths aged between nine and 15, have been arrested following a Waikato service station robbery.

The incident occurred around 7am yesterday morning when a group of people entered the service station on Horotiu Road in Whatawhata, allegedly assaulting staff and taking cigarettes.

The alleged offenders fled the scene in stolen cars - one was located by police responding to the robbery, and a 15-year-old was taken into custody.

A short time later, police located a group of young people at a residential property where a number of stolen cash registers and cigarettes were found.

A further 11 people were arrested at the address.

Of those arrested, police said 10 are youths ranging in age from nine to 15 and are being dealt with through the youth process, with a number already appearing in Youth Court.

A 22-year-old Hamilton woman has also been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and a 32-year-old Hamilton woman is charged with receiving property. The 32-year-old will appear in the Hamilton District Court at a later date.

Police say two staff members at the service station suffered minor injuries following the incident and were "understandably upset about what happened that morning."

"Police focus continues to be on working to try and prevent this type of offending and continuing to hold to account those responsible and place them before the courts where possible," Detective Sergeant Nick Stark said.