2022's list of declined baby names revealed

The Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages has published its list of declined baby names for 2022.

The most declined name in 2022 was King, with nine attempts being rejected.

It was followed by Saint (8) and Royal (7).

“There are guidelines in place to ensure that names don’t cause offence, are a reasonable length and don’t represent an official title or rank,” said Jeff Montgomery, Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages.

Montgomery said a total of 13 new names were on the declined list this year.

Names that don't meet the criteria can be reviewed by Montgomery on a case-by-case basis, and the parents can be given the chance to outline their reasoning.

"The significance of a name to the family is considered on balance with how the name may be perceived by the public, and the Department’s obligations under the relevant legislation."

Earlier this week the list of most popular names in 2022 was released.

Isla was the most popular girls names, Oliver the most popular boys name, while Riley was the most popular gender-neutral name.

The top Māori names will be released at Matariki.

Declined names in 2022

King 9

Saint 8

Royal 7

Messiah 4

Princess 4

Prince 3

Sovereign 3

Sire 2

Biship 1

Chiefy- Renata 1

Duke 1

Empres 1

Empress-Jade 1

General 1

Hosea-King 1

Justice 1

Justyce 1

KingJayceon 1

King-Kelly 1

Majesteigh 1

Major 1

Mayjor 1

Meziah 1

Padre 1

Queen 1

Rhoyal 1

Rogue 1

Royale 1

Royalty 1

Saynt 1

Soulijah 1

Truleigh- Saint 1

