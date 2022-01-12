NZ's list of baby names declined in 2021 revealed

The Director-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages has revealed the list of declined baby names for 2021.

There were 78 names declined, with those linked to royalty featuring highly once again.

Following on from last year’s trend, Royale, Royaleliza, Royalred, Royalt and Royalty are amongst the names declined.

“It’s fine to give your baby a creative name, as long as the name isn’t causing any offence, and it fits within the guidelines,” says Registrar-General Jeff Montgomery.

Names can't be too long, and can't unjustifiably resemble an official title or rank.

Of the near 60,000 babies born each year, less than one per cent have their names considered by Montgomery.

List of declined names:

. [in name]1, Baron 1, Chief 1, Commodore 1, Crown 2, Duke 2, Eva-Queen 1, General 1, III 2, Isis 1, IV 1, Kalyn-King 1, King 8, King-James 1, Kyro-King 1, Majesty 1, Major 2, Marquise 1, Mayger 1, Mesiah 1, Messiah 3, Ms 1, Prince 5, Princess 1, Princess-Reign 1, PrincessVaga 1, Prynce 2, Pryncess 1, Rogue 2, Royal 2, Royale 2, Royaleliza 1, Royal-Haze 1, Royalred 1, Royalt 1, Royal'Tee 1, Royalty 4, Saiint 1, Saint 6, Saint-Aura 1, Shaleina-King 1, Sheriff 1, Souljah 3, Sovereign 2, Sovereign Messiah 1 Tovia-Justyss 1.

