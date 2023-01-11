Young adventure racer to 'push body to extreme' in C2C, Godzone

In one month's time, more than 1000 competitors will make the 243km journey from the South Island's West Coast to the east for the annual Coast to Coast.

One of those lining up at Kumara Beach will be Christchurch's Molly Spark - one of the youngest in the field.

"I just love the feeling of pushing your body to the extreme," Spark told 1News.

"Being able to go 500km across New Zealand and know you've done it on your own two feet."

She might only be 19 but Spark has been in the multisport for six years now, following in her dad's footsteps.

"I didn't like school, that's why [I got into it]," she joked.

Molly Spark [centre] and team FearYouth cross the finish line for GodZone chapter 10. (Source: Supplied)

Spark first entered the Coast to Coast as a 16-year-old, running over Goat Pass. This year, she'd intended on doing the full thing in the two-day solo category.

But due to GodZone - another gruelling endurance race - being 12 days later, the event director Glen Currie helped tee up a plan B that would allow Spark to still compete.

When Currie asked if she'd like to be teamed up with Andrew "Reidy" Reid, Spark said it was an "absolute no-brainer" to say yes.

"It's the guy from Bondi Rescue!"

Australian cult hero Reidy has done the tandem event before back in 2020 with his Bondi Rescue buddy Whippet.

"She [Spark] has been out every day biking, kayaking, running and I'm looking after three kids not doing as much as I should be," Reid joked.

"But I tell ya what, I dunno who's gonna get the most words in because we can both talk underwater with a mouth full of marbles."

Molly Spark, front, and FearYouth teammates race during GodZone Chapter 10. (Source: Supplied)

But only adding to Reid's excitement, the fact he will be going up against his close mate and former All Blacks captain, Richie McCaw.

"I'd love to get one over a Kiwi," he said.

Spark and Reid will meet in person the day prior to the event getting underway.

They've got plenty of time to get to know one another, as they make their way from Kumara to New Brighton Beach.