WorkSafe to investigate Tauranga bouncy castle incident

A children's bouncy castle.

A children's bouncy castle. (Source: istock.com)

WorkSafe has confirmed it will be launching an investigation into a bouncy castle that was blown away during a Tauranga New Year's Eve celebration, hospitalising one.

The incident occurred at Tauranga's Fergusson Park. The community was celebrating the New Year when the bouncy castle lifted off the grass, tilted over and rolled across the event grounds.

One person was hospitalised, and four others were treated at the scene.

A WorkSafe spokesperson told 1News they are "opening an investigation into this incident".

"We cannot comment further while the investigation is ongoing."

Read More

Tauranga City Council said they have been advised of WorkSafe’s decision and will communicate with them as the investigation continues.

"It is still too early to ascertain exactly what took place, and it will take some time to conduct a thorough review into what happened," a council spokesperson said.

Following the incident, WorkSafe released a statement which called back to a familiar incident in Tasmania where six children died, advising caution around bouncy castles.

"These devices are widely available, but consumers may not know the standards for safe use to check the device they're hiring, and operators are following good practice. Injuries are common on bouncy castles and can be serious," the statement read.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

