One person hospitalised in Tauranga bouncy castle incident

A children's bouncy castle. (Source: istock.com)

One person was hospitalised after a bouncy castle was blown away at a New Year's Eve celebration in Tauranga tonight.

Tauranga City Council said four other people were treated by medical staff after the incident at Matua's Fergusson Park.

"As a precaution, all inflatable devices were closed at all the community events as soon as we were notified of the incident," the council said in a statement, adding thhat WorkSafe has been notified and the council will also conduct its own investigation.

Police said nobody was inside the bouncy castle at the time of the incident.

WorkSafe issued a warning about safe bouncy castle use after an incident in Tasmania last December where six children died.

"Injuries are common on bouncy castles and can be serious," the warning read.