One person hospitalised in Tauranga bouncy castle incident

10:14pm
|
1News
A children's bouncy castle.

A children's bouncy castle. (Source: istock.com)

One person was hospitalised after a bouncy castle was blown away at a New Year's Eve celebration in Tauranga tonight.

Tauranga City Council said four other people were treated by medical staff after the incident at Matua's Fergusson Park.

"As a precaution, all inflatable devices were closed at all the community events as soon as we were notified of the incident," the council said in a statement, adding thhat WorkSafe has been notified and the council will also conduct its own investigation.

Police said nobody was inside the bouncy castle at the time of the incident.

WorkSafe issued a warning about safe bouncy castle use after an incident in Tasmania last December where six children died.

"Injuries are common on bouncy castles and can be serious," the warning read.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyAccidents

SHARE

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

BREAKING

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

10:14pm

One person hospitalised in Tauranga bouncy castle incident

One person hospitalised in Tauranga bouncy castle incident

9:28pm

Covid-19: Frontline workers to receive recognition award

Covid-19: Frontline workers to receive recognition award

8:43pm

Courtney Love claims Brad Pitt 'stalked' her about Kurt Cobain

Courtney Love claims Brad Pitt 'stalked' her about Kurt Cobain

8:30pm

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies

2:17

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies

8:05pm

Arrest of suspect in killings 'a relief' to Idaho campus

Arrest of suspect in killings 'a relief' to Idaho campus
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Witnesses sought to high-speed Whangārei crash which killed youth

Two dead after crash in Auckland's Massey

'Serious' head-on BoP crash prompts police appeal, warning

Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Timaru