Woman charged with murder, ill-treatment of 4-week-old boy

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a four-week old baby in Auckland last year.

The baby boy was taken to Auckland's Starship Hospital with head injuries but died on January 16, 2022.

Now, almost a year on, a 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder, ill-treatment of a child and three counts of assaulting a child.

In a statement today, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police were contacted by medical authorities following the death and have been conducting inquiries since that time.

"Any baby homicide is a difficult investigation and the police team have worked hard to get to this stage," he said.

"This is a sad and tragic case for all those involved, but it is important those allegedly responsible for the abuse of children are held to account."

The woman is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

