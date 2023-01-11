Harmony brand sausages recalled over possible presence of plastic

Harmony brand Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages. (Source: Ministry for Primary Industries)

A recall has been issued for Harmony brand Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages due to the possible presence of plastic.

"The affected sausages have a best before date of 20/01/2023 and could contain blue plastic," New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle says.

“If you have bought any of these sausages, you should not consume them."

Arbuckle said consumers who have bought the 480g packs "should carefully check the best before date, throw out any affected product, and contact The Neat Meat Company Ltd for a full refund".

Anyone who has consumed the product and is concerned for their health has been advised to contact their health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The recalled products are available nationwide from New World, Pak 'n Save and Four Square stores.

The products have not been exported, and NZFS has not been alerted to any injuries at this stage.

"As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with The Neat Meat Company Ltd to understand how the contamination occurred and to prevent its recurrence," he said.