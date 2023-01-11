One dead after car collides with bus in Auckland's Torbay

52 mins ago
|
1News
The scene of the crash on Glamorgan Drive.

The scene of the crash on Glamorgan Drive. (Source: 1News)

One person has died, and another is in critical condition after a collision between a car and bus in North Auckland’s Torbay.

Police say the crash occurred around 6.15pm this evening on Glamorgan Drive, with FENZ confirming it was between a car and a bus.

One person was transported to hospital in critical condition, and another died at the scene.

Police are asking motorists to avoid Glamorgan Drive and take an alternate route.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are now underway.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

52 mins ago

One dead after car collides with bus in Auckland's Torbay

One dead after car collides with bus in Auckland's Torbay

9:55pm

Police enter German village condemned to let mine expand

Police enter German village condemned to let mine expand

9:45pm

Lottery draw in the US up to $2.1B after no big winner

Lottery draw in the US up to $2.1B after no big winner

9:36pm

Growers warn of price spike after Cyclone Hale

Growers warn of price spike after Cyclone Hale

9:24pm

Sir Patrick Hogan remembered as family man and racing giant

1:58

Sir Patrick Hogan remembered as family man and racing giant

8:51pm

Cyclone Hale unable to dampen spirits at NZ Cycle Classic

1:41

Cyclone Hale unable to dampen spirits at NZ Cycle Classic
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

East Auckland residents fear for kids' safety after dog attacks

Woman charged with murder, ill-treatment of 4-week-old boy

Police slam man filmed riding e-scooter over Harbour Bridge

Cyclone Hale a 'one-in-20-year' weather event - council