One dead after car collides with bus in Auckland's Torbay

The scene of the crash on Glamorgan Drive. (Source: 1News)

One person has died, and another is in critical condition after a collision between a car and bus in North Auckland’s Torbay.

Police say the crash occurred around 6.15pm this evening on Glamorgan Drive, with FENZ confirming it was between a car and a bus.

One person was transported to hospital in critical condition, and another died at the scene.

Police are asking motorists to avoid Glamorgan Drive and take an alternate route.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are now underway.