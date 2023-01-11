East Auckland residents fear for kids' safety after dog attacks

Tarquin Elliott was arriving at her Glen Innes home last Thursday when she found a pair of unaccompanied dogs in her garden.

Warning - this story contains graphic descriptions of events

"When I beeped the horn, they took off," she says. "I had walked around the car and noticed my cat was dead. Her head was twisted backwards and half of her side was ripped off."

She buried her cat nearby - when 1News went to visit the property, tufts of fur were strewn across the garden were her cat was supposedly attacked.

It's understood the unaccompanied roaming dogs killed 5 cats in the area that day.

"I had neighbours come down to say that their cats were mauled by the same 2 dogs," Elliott says.

Sharon Budge was checking on her horses when she spotted the dogs in the paddock.

"My husband scared them away from the horses, which was the most important thing because of the damage they could have done."

Auckland Council's Animal Management Manager, Elly Waitoa, says her team received several complaints regarding two roaming dogs attacking cats, and an investigation is underway.

"Despite extensive patrols, we were unable to locate the offending dogs at the time and were later advised that they had been picked up by persons in a white van."

Waitoa says patrols in Glen Innes have been increased.

"Information received late yesterday has led to the impounding of one dog from the area, however, it is yet to be determined whether this dog was involved in the recent attacks or not."

Just last month, a child was bitten in a late night dog attack and taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Auckland Councillor for the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward, Josephine Bartley, believes roaming dogs have become an increasing problem in the area.

She says her own dog, Milo, was attacked while she was out walking him recently.

"There has been an increase in dogs because people took them on during the lockdown and now that people have gone back to work, they're not looking after their dogs anymore."

Residents are afraid it'll be their pet next, or worse.

"I just want these roaming dogs to actually be stopped," says Elliott.

"It's more fear of children and more casualties really."