Cyclone Hale unable to dampen spirits at NZ Cycle Classic

Black Spoke's James Oram has outgunned ex-Cyclone Hale to win stage one of the UCI 2.2 New Zealand Cycle Classic.

Oram and the other riders were pelted by the wild Wairarapa weather today that forced officials to shorten the 158.1km course by 30km.

“I went early before anyone could see the finish line with the hope to catch them by surprise and hoping they would hesitate, and they did," says the stage one winner.

"(Ryan) Cavanagh was so close to me at the finish line there, I thought he was going to get me."

"There was a lot of water on the ground there's been a lot of rain in the area recently, stones, pot holes and the likes, it's pretty hard to see in these conditions," says Oram.

The conditions were so treacherous, it forced organisers into action.

“About 60km into the race before we finished the first lap, I could see the weather conditions were deteriorating," says Race Director Jorge Sandoval.

"The rain became heavier and there was debris on the road causing punctures for many of the riders, so in the interest of their safety I spoke to the UCI Chief Commissaire and suggested we shorten the race."

It's a decision today's stage winner praised.

"It was a very smart call from the organisers to shorten the stage today," says Oram.

In the re-adjusted course, New Zealand National Team’s James Harvey made a solo breakaway with around 20km to go.

He was eventually caught by a group of riders including Oram, Cavanagh (KINAN), Ben Oliver (MITO Q) and teammate Alex White.

Heading back towards the finish line in Masterton, it would be the Black Spoke rider who would make a decisive move before one last climb.

"I thought stuff it, I've got to try it I knew where the finish was from previous years so I thought if I go early hopefully they hesitate or they think it's too early," says Oram.