13-year-old arrested after Napier ram-raid

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A 13-year-old has been arrested in relation to a ram-raid at a business in Napier this morning.

The arrest came after a search warrant was executed at a Cranby Crescent property this afternoon.

Police say they found a number of stolen goods from the Emerson Street business as well as some cannabis plants.

Police believe a number of other youths were involved in the ram raid, and inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the offenders.