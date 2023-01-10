NZ Cycle Classic riders prepare to hit the tarmac amid Cyclone Hale

There might be a cyclone bearing down on us, but New Zealand Cycle Classic officials are keeping calm before the storm.

For now, the road race will get underway tomorrow in Masteron as planned.

The event has never had to be cancelled in it's nearly 40-year history.

However, organisers concede there's a chance they may have to intervene with stages if the weather risks rider safety.

"The main concern for us is the extreme wind, the rain doesn't bother us, it's the wind, broken down trees in the middle of the road where riders can't get through," says race director Jorge Sandoval.

"A lot of the riders I know they enjoy the wind, although some don't enjoy the rain much."

"We have some protocols in place if something has to be done if the weather turns really bad but at this stage we are planning the race to take place as normal," says Sandoval.

The foreign riders were also unconcerned about the wild weather lashing the country.

"I did have a quick look at the forecast and saw there might be a few wet days," says Kinan Racing rider Drew Morey.

"Whatever it is, it is, you know what it's better than snow in Belgium or whatever else the options are so yeah we'll look forward to whatever the weather is," says EuroProCycling rider Simeon Green.

The 2023 event will feature a new race stage on the Miramar Peninsula.

Organisers are hoping the weather will pass in time to allow an expected crowd of around 1000 people to see the riders up close.

Stage One:

Wednesday 11th January 2023 - Masterton - Alfredton - Masterton

Stage Two:

Thursday 12th January 2023 - Masterton - Martinborough

Stage Three:

Friday 13th January 2023 - Masterton - Te Wharau – Admiral Hill

Stage Four:

Saturday 14th January 2023 - Miramar Circuit - Wellington

Stage Five:

Sunday 15th January 2023 - Wellington Criterium