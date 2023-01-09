Traffic snarled on Auckland's SH1 after boat falls off trailer

Crash on Auckland's southern motorway. (Source: Supplied)

There is traffic carnage on Auckland's Southern Motorway this evening after a crash caused a boat to fall off its trailer.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash is blocking three right lanes southbound after the Princes St off-ramp near Sylvia Park mall.

Boat fallen off trailer in Auckland crash. (Source: Shelley Drylie.)

"It's understood two vehicles have crashed, which has caused a boat to fall of the back of a trailer," police said in a statement.

"Police are currently at the scene and one southbound lane remains open."

A crash on #SH1 is blocking three right lanes southbound after Princes St off-ramp. Merge left with care and expect delays until cleared. ^CO pic.twitter.com/erjmMJ6ark — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 9, 2023

There were no serious injuries from the accident and motorists are being told to expect delays.

One commuter in the area said traffic is backed up for kilometres.