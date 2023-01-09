Māori, Pasifika recognised in new finance mentorship programme

Māori and Pacific rangatahi are being encouraged to enter the financial sector, with scholarships and a mentorship programme being provided by a major bank to help them get a foot onto the corporate ladder.

By Astley Nathan, Ethan Oneroa

ASB has supplied five $2,000 scholarships, alongside a mentoring programme to ensure young Māori and Pacific are recognised within the corporate world.

ASB Kaupapa Māori Executive Manager Krissi Holtz says it is an important step in the right direction.

“For so long Māori and Pasifika haven’t seen themelves represented in banks and therefore there can be sometimes be a little bit of a misconception around is that the right opportunity for me, or the right career pathway.”

Recipient Elijah Taula served in the New Zealand Navy before taking the opportunity to jump into the financial sector. The move came as a shock to Taula, but he says it was an eye-opening experience.

“Being in a structure where you know it’s very yes sir, no sir, I found myself in the navy often feeling tense around different people just because of the nature of their rank.

“There’s nothing wrong with that but that’s just the nature of it,” he said.

King's College graduate and scholarship recipient Reece Waters hopes to get into the corporate sector with the hopes of inspiring the next generation of Māori and Pasifika to follow.

“I’d like to carry through to encourage more rangatahi to come in and take up and be a part of a corporate environment.”