Aaron Cruden red carded for ugly clean-out on Faf de Klerk

10:28am
|
1News

Former All Black Aaron Cruden has been red carded for a dangerous ruck clean-out on Springbok Faf de Klerk in Japanese club rugby.

Cruden, on his debut for Suntory Sungoliath, connected with his shoulder to de Klerk's head in the 18th minute, leaving the match officials no choice but to send off the No10.

Cruden, who had earlier scored a try, shook hands with Canon Eagles player de Klerk on his way off the pitch.

Despite being a man down for most of the match, Suntory won 32-23, which moved them to third on the League One standings.

Cruden's sanction was very different to that received by England first-five Owen Farrell for a high tackle in a recent club game.

Farrell, playing for Saracens against Gloucester at Kingsholm in the Gallagher Premiership, escaped a red card for a high shot on Gloucester’s Jack Clement.

Farrell has long been criticised for his dangerous tackling technique.

To add insult to injury, Farrell kicked a long-range dropped goal to help his side to a 19-16 victory, which led to the Gloucester fans singing: "Same old Saracens, always cheating".

