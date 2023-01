3 people trapped after ute gets stuck crossing Gisborne river

Three people are trapped after a ute became stuck in a river in Gisborne this evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Waiapu Rd around 7.45pm, police say.

The driver had been attempting to cross the river when the vehicle became stuck.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene, working to secure the vehicle so that the occupants can be rescued," a police spokesperson told 1News.